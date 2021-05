Clemson schedules football game with Georgia school

Clemson added another opponent for the 2026 football season.

The Tigers will host Georgia Southern in The Valley on Sept. 12, 2026, according to FBS Schedules. Clemson will pay Georgia Southern $1.5 million for the contest.

Clemson already has two games set in stone, opening with LSU at Tiger Stadium then closing the regular season against South Carolina.

Georgia Southern last played Clemson in 2018, falling to the Tigers 38-7 in Clemson.