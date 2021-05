Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a special pet adoption this week.

According to organizers with Columbia Animal Services, they are hosting adoption specials during the week of Cinco de Mayo, with the special promotional price of $5 per pet.

WHEN: May 3-7, 2021

WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

For more information click here https://www.columbiasc.net/animal-services/adoption