Democratic Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham to hold campaign kick off event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham will hold a campaign kickoff event Tuesday in Columbia.

The former U.S. Representative will meet with supporters at the River Rat Brewery at 6pm.

Cunningham will face activist Gary Votour in the Democratic primary.

The winner of that race will go on to face South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in November.