DHEC: 398 new Coronavirus cases and 4 additional deaths reported in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 398 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
DHEC also reported 4 additional confirmed deaths from Coronavirus.
According to health officials, the percent positive was 4.3%
Health officials say this brings the state’s total number of Coronavirus cases to 483,317.
For a look at Monday’s Coronavirus cases and data, click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19#coviddata