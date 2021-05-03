DHEC: 398 new Coronavirus cases and 4 additional deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 398 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DHEC also reported 4 additional confirmed deaths from Coronavirus.

According to health officials, the percent positive was 4.3%

Health officials say this brings the state’s total number of Coronavirus cases to 483,317.

For a look at Monday’s Coronavirus cases and data, click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19#coviddata