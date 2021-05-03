Dominion Energy gives $2K to local non-profits ahead of Midlands Gives!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Midlands Gives kicks off this Tuesday, one company is giving $2K to some local non-profits in random drawings!

Keller Kissam from Dominion Energy says The Nature Conservancy and Friends of Congaree Swamp have won the money in the environment category.

Curtis spoke with John Grego, the President of Friends of Congaree Swamp, about how this money will help them carry out different projects for Congaree National Park.

Early giving is still open for Midlands Gives, as you can give a minimum of $10 to any of the 480 local non-profits taking part this year!

You can donate on Midlands Gives’ website.