Gas Prices on the rise as we head into Summer Season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are filling up at the pump, gas prices are rising…again.

Right now in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.54 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices in Columbia are up nearly a nickel from last week.

The national average is $2.89 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, prices will surge as we head into summer and more Americans hit the road as pandemic restrictions ease.

Gas Buddy reports the cheapest gas in Columbia is $2.34 per gallon and the most expensive is $3.00 per gallon.