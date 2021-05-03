Midlands Gives kicks off online giving challenge for local non-profits

The annual ‘Midlands Gives’ kicks off Tuesday, May 4 with 18 hours of online giving

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The time for you to give back to Midlands Non Profits is almost here.

The online fundraiser helps support over 450 non-profit groups across the Midlands.

Due to the Coronavirus, many organizations are in greater need of your help, say organizers.

According to organizers, the Tuesday, May 4 from 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Gifts made during Midlands Gives will help nonprofits continue to provide critical services in health, arts and culture, human services and more.

Community members can support nonprofits through contributions of $10 or more at www.MidlandsGives.org.