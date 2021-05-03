The Midlands sees severe weather, wind and hail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday afternoon brought severe weather to the Midlands. Tornado watches and warnings were issued across numerous counties.

Severe Thunderstorms brought, rain, wind and even hail into some parts of Newberry, Richland and Lexington counties.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan grabbed this video of hail coming down in Lexington County near the Lake Murray Dam Monday, shortly after 4pm.

In the town of Lexington, drivers were dealing with wet roads and traffic lights that were out due to the storm.

At one point, Monday afternoon, the National Weather service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Carolina until 7pm Monday.

Count on ABC Columbia’s Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan for coverage.