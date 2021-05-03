Tornado Watch issued for parts of Midlands of SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Weather service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Carolina until 7pm Monday.
According to the NWS , now is the time to ensure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings as ingredients are in place for severe weather. This includes strong to severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Showers and storms will begin to move into our forecast area within next two hours.
ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the severe weather and will have updates online and on air as the system moves into the Midlands.