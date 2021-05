CPD: One injured after shooting in Five Points Tuesday afternoon, police on scene

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a male has been injured after a shooting that occurred in Five Points Tuesday afternoon. Police say the shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Greene Street.

Columbia police say they do not believe the man’s injuries are life threatening.

Authorities say they are gathering information on the suspect and have a K9 Team to assist with the investigation.