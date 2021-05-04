Kershaw County Sheriff’s find dozens of dogs in ‘unacceptable’ conditions

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a business owner they say was operating a dog training facility out of a location on Bradley Road in Camden.

Authorities say when they went to the home and got permission to search the property, officials say they discovered 41 dogs in various health conditions, and living in what the Kershaw County Animal Control says were ‘unacceptable’ conditions. Deputies say the owners of all of the dogs have been contacted and have since been picked up and will be treated as needed.