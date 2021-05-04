Kershaw County Sheriff’s find dozens of dogs in ‘unacceptable’ conditions
Authorities say the residence where the dogs were located was running a dog training business
Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a business owner they say was operating a dog training facility out of a location on Bradley Road in Camden.
Authorities say when they went to the home and got permission to search the property, officials say they discovered 41 dogs in various health conditions, and living in what the Kershaw County Animal Control says were ‘unacceptable’ conditions. Deputies say the owners of all of the dogs have been contacted and have since been picked up and will be treated as needed.
Kershaw County Animal Control handed down 41 individual charges to the owner of the business.
There is no word as to whether or not the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will bring charges as well. We have learned however, that there is an ongoing multi-agency investigation. Officials say once that has been completed they will meet with Kershaw Animal Control, The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, The Kershaw County Magistrate’s Office as well as the Kershaw County Administrators. At that time, officials will take another look to see if all charges have been made adequately.