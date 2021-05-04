Mayor Benjamin says he may allow the city’s mask ordinance to expire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he is leaning toward allowing the City of Columbia’s mask ordinance to expire. City officials say they have been closely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and now they want to switch their focus to vaccinations.

With this in mind, Mayor Steve Benjamin asks everyone aged 16 and older to get their shot as soon as possible.

Unless it is extended, the City of Columbia’s mask ordinance will expire next Saturday, May 15.