Richland County deputies rescue dog trapped underneath a shed

1/4 RCSD Bear Bear Courtesy: RCSD

2/4 RCSD Bear And Gloria Bear and Gloria Courtesy: RCSD

3/4 RCSD Gloria Gloria Fluker Courtesy: RCSD

4/4 RCSD Bear And Gloria Shed Shed Bear was trapped under Courtesy: RCSD







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies rescued a dog who was trapped underneath its owner’s shed last month. On April 25, deputies say 72-year-old Gloria Fluker called, saying that her 12-year-old dog named Bear was trapped under a storage shed in her yard. Authorities say Bear weighs over 100 lbs. and Fluker was unable to remove him herself. Deputies say Fluker realized Bear had been trapped for over 24 hours when she called.

“All of the officers became a team working together for over an hour while reassuring me that they would get him,” said Fluker.

Deputies say they were able to free Bear with held from the Columbia Fire Departement, who used tools to remove the floor and get Bear out safely.