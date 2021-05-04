TSA reporting boom in travel across U.S. airports

CNN– With COVID-19 cases down in much of the country, the travel boom experts have been predicting is here. A record number of people are driving and flying places.

Gas prices are going up, with Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gas at $2.90. According to AAA, that’s up one cent from last week. For comparison, one year ago the price was $1.78.

People are also taking to the skies. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.6 million people across U.S. airports. That’s nearly ten times higher than a year ago.

The TSA is also preparing for an increase in travel during the summer months.