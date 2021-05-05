New program from SC Housing hopes to help those behind on rent payments due to the pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials, SC Housing has a new federally funded program to help those who fell behind on rent and utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $272 million SC Stay Plus program offers up to 12 months of assistance, dating back to March 2020. Those interested can apply at schousing.com.

According to SC Housing, a household is eligible if one or more members meet all of the following criteria:

Has qualified for unemployment or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 (i.e., since March 2020)

Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80% of county median income

Authorities say households with income below 50% of median income, those who have been unemployed for more than 90 days and those already in the eviction process will be given higher priority.

Officials say this program is available to South Carolinians in a all counties except Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg. Residents of these counties will need to apply for their county propgram. according to SC Housing.

According to SC Housing, funding for this project comes from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

If you have any questions, call the SC Stay Plus call center at 803-336-3420.