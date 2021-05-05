Whether to sell Santee Cooper splits utility reform in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina House is insisting the state continue to accept offers to sell Santee Cooper. That means the fate of a bill to overhaul the state-owned utility will go down to the wire at this year’s session. The House refused to accept the Senate version of the bill that removed a committee of lawmakers that could consider any bids to buy Santee Cooper over the next 10 years. The House and Senate did agree on getting rid of almost all Santee Cooper board members who served when a project to build two new nuclear reactors failed in 2017.