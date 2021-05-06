National Day of Prayer celebrated at the Statehouse Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– People gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to lift their hands up for the National Day of Prayer. It’s observed each year on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray or meditate for the nation. At a time when we are all trying to make it through this pandemic, Thursday was a day for many in the Midlands to bow their heads in prayer.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.