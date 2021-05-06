RCSD looking for missing woman in need of her medication

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at her home on Oak Glenn Drive in Blythewood. Authorities say 23-year-old Bethany Hunter was last seen Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies describe Hunter as standing at 4’5″, weighing about 190 lbs., has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a pink top, burgundy pants and carrying a black backpack.

Officials say Hunter normally takes medication which she does not have with her. Anyone who knows where she is should call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.