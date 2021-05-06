SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of April 25 to May 1, there were 2,856 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

This is a decrease of 181 initial claims filed from the previous week of April 18- 24, where 3,037 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville had the highest number of claims in the state with 589.

According to the department, since March 15, 2020, 889,112 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $6 billion since March 15 of last year in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck last March.

According to the department’s Thursday report, 16.2 million people were continuing to collect unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 17, which is down from 16.6 million in the previous week.