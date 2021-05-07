Darlington Raceway to Fully Open Grandstands for Fall NASCAR Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5

DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 7, 2021) – Darlington Raceway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs over the fall race weekend on Sept. 4-5. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands for the famed Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m. and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Darlington Raceway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary. Any updates will be made available on www.darlingtonraceway.com.