Graduation ceremonies kick off Friday for UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina’s graduation ceremonies begin Friday evening, and this year will look a lot different due to the pandemic. Ceremonies will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium instead of Colonial Life Arena, in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

Masks and social distancing will be required for graduates and their guests. The first ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.