West Columbia Police search for ‘person of interest’ in deadly shooting

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department hopes you can help them locate a man they are calling a ‘person of interest’ in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in the 500 block of Luke Street.

Police say they are looking for 37 year old Corey Anthony Jones of West Columbia and ask anyone who may know where he is asked to contact police with information on his whereabouts.

Police tell ABC Columbia News, Jones was named as a ‘person of interest’ as they began investigating the shooting that took place May 6, 2021. Officials say that shooting claimed the life of 32 year old Harkeem Akins who was struck in the upper body.

If you know where Jones may be contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or the Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.