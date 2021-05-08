Guimbarda’s Homer Lifts Tigers Over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Marissa Guimbarda’s 12th home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning proved to be the difference in game No. 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader between the Clemson Softball team (39-4, 28-4 ACC) and Syracuse (19-22, 11-19 ACC). The Tigers went on to defeat the Orange by a final score 4-2 at Skytop Softball Stadium and – in the process – recorded their nineteenth consecutive victory, which tied the Clemson record for the sixth-longest winning streak by any team in school history.

Clemson freshman starting lefty Millie Thompson (8-1) earned the win in the circle for the Tigers after holding the Orange to just two runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Thompson tallied five strikeouts and held Sryacuse to just four hits and two walks. Freshman Regan Spencer earned her first career save after entering in relief of Thompson to start the sixth. Thompson faced just one batter above the minimum on one walk. Syracuse’s Lindsey Hendrix (3-3) suffered the loss and was relieved in the fifth after giving up the home run to Guimbarda and Hyatt’s RBI-double.

Syracuse led off the scoring in the bottom of the second with a two-RBI double to left-center field that brought home both runners in scoring position.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the third, the Tigers cut their deficit to 2-1 after all four Clemson base runners advanced successfully on a fielder’s choice hit to second by Alia Logoleo. The RBI was Logoleo’s 18th of the season. After Valerie Cagle reached on an error, Guimbarda went first-pitch swinging on her long ball to kick start a three-run fifth inning for the Tigers.

Up next, the Tigers and Syracuse return to action at Skytop Softball Stadium for game No. 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on ACCNX.