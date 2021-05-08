Police say standoff at Camden motel ends peacefully Saturday

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO): Officers with the Camden Police Department say a standoff with a suspect at a Camden motel ended peacefully Saturday.

Officials say officers safely negotiated the surrender and arrest of a man who locked himself in a room at the Mona Lisa motel located on Dekalb Street, after an incident happened involving shots fired.

No injuries were reported.

The Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED all helped in the incident.

Portions of Chestnut Ferry and Wylie Street were cordoned off to ensure public safety but have since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided.