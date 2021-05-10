Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from studios, stars and large swaths of the film industry, NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, putting in doubt the viability of one of Hollywood’s oldest and most-watched award shows.

Criticism of the HFPA, which puts on the Globes and has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates, reached such a pitch Monday that Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the press association’s headquarters, according to a person who was granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

In a statement, NBC said it believes the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is facing possible boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership from Netflix, Warner Bros. and many Hollywood actors, is committed to reform. But change can’t come quickly enough for next year’s Globes.

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, long a subject of ridicule from even its own telecast hosts, has come under fire following an investigative report in February by The Los Angeles Times that recounted the organization’s questionable record on diversity, including, presently, no Black members among its roughly 90 voting members.