AG Wilson joins coalition opposing Facebook’s plans to launch Instagram for kids

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a coalition of 44 Attorneys General urging Facebook to drop its plans for to launch Instagram for kids. The group sent a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerburg, citing serious concerns about the safety and well being of children and the harm social media poses to young people.

“Protecting our children is one of the most important duties that all of us share. Parents already have to worry about predators who target their children online, so having an app that’s just for children under 13 is a dangerous idea,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Not only is it a potential hunting ground for predators, it would also expose more children to online bullying, as well as unhealthy peer-pressure surrounding looks, clothing, and social status.”

Word of Facebook’s plan for a children’s platform was first reported in March by Buzzfeed, and no official plans have been released.

Wilson cites several reasons including children’s safety, cyberbullying and privacy as reasons for concern.