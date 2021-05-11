Consumer News: Chipotle increasing its hourly pay, the EU could soon welcome back American travelers and more!

CNN– One fast food giant is offering a big pay increase to try and boost its workforce. Chipotle says it will increase pay of hourly workers to an average of $15 per hour. The new pay starts in the coming weeks. Chipotle says it’s hoping to fill as many as 20,000 new positions across the country.

Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s launching a line of low cost every day items. The new in house brand is called Simply Essential, and includes more than 1,200 items such as $4 towels and $5 pillows. Simply Essential is scheduled to launch by the end of February 2022.

The European Union could be on the verge of welcoming American travelers. Mandy Gaither tells us what one expert says you should consider before booking your flights.

Here’s a sweet treat as we get ready to head into summer. Starbucks is launching a new frappuccino, and they basically take you to the fair. The new strawberry funnel cake frappuccino has strawberry puree and actual funnel cake pieces, which include powdered sugar for the topping. The new limited flavor is available now.