Governor McMaster’s executive order allows parents to opt out of mask mandate

See list of schools on our website for updates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Governor’s Executive Order prohibits any local governments in the state from relying on prior orders or using a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate. It also gives parents in the state the right to opt out of mask requirements in schools.

We have a list of schools that have send us information on their updated plans for facial coverings in schools on our website, ABC Columbia.com