In pipeline outage, South Carolina enacts price gouging law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina’s top prosecutor has enacted a measure criminalizing price gouging following the shutdown of a pipeline that carries fuel to much of the state. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday he had declared an “abnormal disruption” in the fuel market following the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. In such a circumstance, anyone found to be renting or selling a commodity at “an unconscionable price” could be charged with price gouging. The crime carries a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail. The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast. It was hit by what Colonial called a ransomware attack.