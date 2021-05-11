Mask wearing now optional in Lexington Richland District Five

Dozens came to Monday nights meeting to speak for and against continued mask wearing

Lexington,SC (WOLO) — Emotions rang high in and outside of the Lexington Richland meeting Monday night.

Dozens of parents, teachers and students stood up for and against having to wear a mask option in school.

Despite protests and various opinions on the mandate, the board ultimately voted in favor of allowing facial coverings to be optional, but strongly encourage their continued use.

ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin reports.