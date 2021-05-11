RCSD: Two individuals arrested for robbing pizza delivery drivers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two individuals have been arrested in connection with two robberies of pizza delivery drivers. Deputies say 20-year-old Elwin Medlock was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of carjacking and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say the charges stem from incidents on January 21 and 26, where Medlock pointed a gun at delivery drivers and demanded their keys. Officials say Medlock had a woman with him during both incidents, who was later identified as 18-year-old Onesha Davis. Deputies say they arrested Davis back on February 23, and she has now been charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

Officials say Medlock and Davis drove off in the stolen vehicle during the first incident and left the car at the scene during the second incident, due to the car having a manual transmission.

Authorities say Medlock has also been charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles, and one count of larceny, stemming from an April 6 incident in which two vehicles on Dunmore Court were broken into, and one of the victim’s had their wallet stolen.

Officials say both Medlock and Davis were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.