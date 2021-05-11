Richland Two announces it will still require students wear face coverings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Despite an executive order from the Governor Tuesday, Richland School District Two announced it will still require students wear face coverings at its schools.

The executive order gave parents the power to opt their children out of wearing masks in public schools. However, the announcement from Richland Two shared a message received by the state Department of Education that said, “Due to the lateness of the Order, the legal ambiguities, and the absence of a DHEC opt out form, the state face covering guidelines will remain in effect.”

Richland Two’s full email to news outlets said:

“School district administrators received the following information from the S.C. Department of Education shortly after 7:00 this evening.

“This evening Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-23, attached, that has language pertaining to the use of face coverings in South Carolina public schools. Due to the lateness of the Order, the legal ambiguities, and the absence of a DHEC opt out form, the state face covering guidelines will remain in effect until such time as the agency has the opportunity to confer with legal counsel and provide further guidance.”

“As noted in the Order, face covering requirements as they relate to students and staff on school buses have not changed as a result of President’s Executive Order No. 13998 (Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel) (Jan. 21, 2021); CDC Order Under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 264) and 42 C.F.R. §§ 70.2, 71.31(b), 71.32(b) (Requirement for Persons to Wear Masks While on Conveyances and at Transportation Hubs) (Jan. 29, 2021).”

Therefore at this time and until further notice, Richland Two will continue to require face coverings to be worn in accordance with Policy ADD Face Covering which is based on current guidance S.C. DHEC, CDC and the S.C. Department of Education.”