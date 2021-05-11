South Carolina schools mask mandate updates
In accordance to Governor McMaster's latest executive order SC schools release updates
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday May 11, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Executive Order 2021-23, allowing all schools in the state of South Carolina to opt out of the state guidelines for facial coverings within school buildings.
Following the Governor’s order, school districts across the state have decided to release their own compliance to the mask mandates. Schools and or families that wish to opt out will have to sign a ‘waiver of liability’ standardized form that will be developed along with the assistance of the SC Superintendent of Education, and DHEC.
This executive order does not change mask wearing on school buses which will remain in effect until further notice.
- Kershaw County School Districts – Mask Mandate relaxed (Per Governor McMaster’s Executive order)
- Lexington Richland District Five – Masks optional (Strongly encourage continued use)
- Richland School District One – Mask Mandate still enforced (Opt out option available)
- Richland School District Two – Mask Mandate still enforced (Opt out option available)