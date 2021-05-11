South Carolina schools mask mandate updates

Executive Order 2021-23, Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday May 11, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive orderallowing all schools in the state of South Carolina to opt out of the state guidelines for facial coverings within school buildings.

Following the Governor’s order, school districts across the state have decided to release their own compliance to the mask mandates. Schools and or families that wish to opt out will have to sign a ‘waiver of liability’ standardized form that will be developed along with the assistance of the SC Superintendent of Education, and DHEC.

This executive order does not change mask wearing on school buses which will remain in effect until further notice.