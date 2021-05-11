Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man who died after reportedly getting hit by a car while on his bike

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker released the identity of a man who died after a reported hit and run incident Tuesday morning. The coroner says 59-year-old Patrick Drake was riding his bicycle along Charles Jackson Street when it appears he was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say Drake was found by a passerby around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.