Sumter Sheriff’s search for missing teen in need of medication

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate 14 year old Ja’Asia Chandler who has not been seen since Monday May 10, 2021. Authorities say Chandler suffers from Schizophrenia and does not have needed medication.

Deputies say Chandler, who is described as about 5’8 and weighing 140 pounds was last seen along Rogers Avenue wearing a red shirt, black biker shorts, a pink and black bonnet and multi colored crocs.

If you have seen Ja’Asia, or know where she may you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-Crime-SC where you can remain anonymous.