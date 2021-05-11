U.S. investigating potential steering problems in more than one million Honda Accords

CNN– The U.S. is investigating what could be a dangerous issue in more than a million Honda vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into reports of a steering problem in Honda Accords. The concern involves an estimated 1.1 million Accords from model years 2013-2015. They say the issue could cause a car to veer out of its lane.

The federal agency and Honda reported over 100 incidents, with no deaths. A recall hasn’t been issued as they are still investigating.