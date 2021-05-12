Former SC Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor announces his run for Columbia City Council

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new candidate is entering his name in the race for Columbia City Council. Wednesday afternoon, former South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor announced he is running to represent District Four on the council. That seat is currently held by Daniel Rickenmann, who has mounted his own campaign for mayor.

Taylor says he is ready to hit the ground running. Columbia municipal elections will take place November 2.