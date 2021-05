Lexington County law enforcement community honors fallen officers in ceremony Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday morning, members of the Lexington law enforcement community paid their respects to their fallen comrades. A memorial service was held for officers in the county who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officials who spoke at the service say their sacrifice will not be in vain.

The Lexington County Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated in 2012.