Richland Co. H.S. student arrested after deputies say he brought loaded gun to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO ) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager faces several charges after deputies say he brought a loaded gun to school.

Authorities say the 17 year old Lower Richland High school student was involved in a fight at the school with another 16 year old student Wednesday morning. A School Resource Officer broke the fight up between the two teenagers in the school hallway, at which time officials say the SRO was notified that the teenager had that he had not only brought a gun with him to school, but had also posted it on social media.

Deputies say the School Resource officer was able to find the student’s backpack, which was still inside the classroom during the altercation. Inside, deputies say the SRO found a fully loaded 9 milometer pistol.

The teenager has been taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, Possession of a Pistol under the age of 18, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, and 3rd degree Assault and Battery.