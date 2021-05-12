Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces arrest of murder suspect for April drive by shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he is frustrated with the amount of gun violence in the community. The sheriff says there have already been eleven murders in the county this year, one more than at this time last year.

Wednesday, he announced two arrests in an April 6 shooting on Devoe Street. Investigators say 26-year-old Troy Stevenson is charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Charles Jackson during a drive by shooting. Deputies say the shooting was in retaliation from a shooting the previous day on Lucille Drive. 19-year-old Dai’Juan Richardson is charged in that incident.

Sheriff Lott says the gun used in the April 6 incident had not been stolen, they are working to determine where it came from.