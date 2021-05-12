Sumter PD announces arrests of man suspected of multiple catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts. Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police say they arrested 25-year-old Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines after his vehicle was spotted on surveillance videos in the area of multiple catalytic converter thefts. Police say they found saw blades, power tools, multiple catalytic converters and a small amount of marijuana in Kelly-Hines’ possession during the stop.

Police say Kelly-Hines has been charged with nine counts of metals/injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals-nine counts and two counts of possession of tools used in a crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are interviewing Kelly-Hines about similar cases in their jurisdiction.

The Sumter Police Department reminds citizens to park their cars in the most secure location possible in order to avoid thefts.