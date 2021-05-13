Columbia’s mask ordinance is now just an advisory and will not be enforced

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia has reassessed its mask mandate after the CDC issued new guidance for those vaccinated. The ordinance that was just extended to June 5 is now just an advisory and will not be enforced. A statement from the city Thursday night said the change is in light of the new CDC guidance.

#maskupdate The City of Columbia is reassessing its mask mandate following the CDC’s new guidelines. The mask ordinance is now just an advisory and will not be enforced. — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) May 14, 2021

Here’s the full statement from the city:

“On May 11, 2021, City Council voted to extend the mask ordinance until June 5, 2021. In light of the current guidance from the CDC, which was announced today, May 13, 2021, the face coverings/mask requirements are provided as advisory and will not be enforced.

Citizens are still encouraged to wear masks when necessary and follow all CDC guidance and protocols.

The City of Columbia will continue to require face coverings for employees and visitors to municipal/city offices, buildings, and facilities.”