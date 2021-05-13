Firing squad bill headed to South Carolina governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Legislation adding a firing squad to South Carolina’s execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs is headed to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster. The state Senate concurred Wednesday with a version of the legislation that was approved last week by House lawmakers. McMaster has not yet said when he will sign the bill into law. The measure will require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The state is one of only nine to still use the electric chair and will become only the fourth to allow a firing squad. South Carolina last executed a death row inmate 10 years ago.