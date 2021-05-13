Fort Jackson pausing weapons immersion training in wake of school bus hijacking last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, Fort Jackson announced it is pausing its weapons immersion training while they continue to investigate the incident where a trainee left the fort with a rifle and hijacked a school bus last week. Fort Jackson Commander Brigadier General Milford Beagle says he wants to ensure this does not happen again.

“We truly regret this incident and the effect it is having on our community,” Beagle said. “I have spoken with Dr. Davis, to express my desire to meet with the parents of the children so I can personally share my concerns for them. I want to answer their questions and let them know we are taking actions to prevent this from happening again.”

Officials with the fort say they are continuing to work with leaders to help those affected by the incident.