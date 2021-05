GasBuddy: 52% of SC gas stations experiencing fuel outages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As of Thursday morning, GasBuddy.com says 52% of South Carolina gas stations are dealing with gas outages. The website also reports gas prices in the Midlands have risen more than 13 cents in the past week.

You can find more detailed information about gas outages and prices near you by visiting tracker.gasbuddy.com.

AAA and government officials say consumers should not hoard gas, and they should avoid panic buying.