Governor McMaster: “no reason for anyone to hoard gas or rush to the gas station”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says the reopening of the Colonial Pipeline is great news for South Carolina. McMaster tweeted “Supply won’t immediately return to normal levels, but there is still no reason for anyone to hoard gas or rush to the gas station.”

That rush for gas had slowed yesterday in the Midlands. We did track a number of gas stations here in the Midlands with gas, but according to GasBuddy.com, 52% of gas stations in the state are experiencing gas outages. The majority of those are on the coast in Myrtle Beach.

Here in South Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas has spiked to $2.85, according to AAA. Here in the Midlands, it’s a bit higher. In Lexington County, drivers are paying around $2.86 a gallon and in Richland, they’re paying $2.89 a gallon.

On the national front, prices are also up, averaging $3.01 a gallon.