RCSD investigating shooting by Longtown Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning by Longtown Road in Columbia. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies say they responded to a hospital for a man who was shot. Investigators say the man told them he was near Longtown Road when another vehicle approached his and shots were fired. Officials say the man was shot in the upper body and then drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.