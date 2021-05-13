Sumter County deputies looking for man wanted for grand larceny

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for taking someone’s truck and trailer containing various tools. Deputies say 27-year-old Michael Henderson is accused of taking the truck and trailer from the victim’s residence on Catchall Road on May 4. According to officials, the truck and trailer were later recovered, but the tools are still missing.

Officials say Henderson in wanted for grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more.

Authorities describe Henderson as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 154 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.