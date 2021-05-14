Carolina Panthers give Kershaw students prom

North Central H.S. enjoys first prom after tornado destoys school

Kershaw, SC (WOLO)— The students at North Central High School have missed out on a lot of events, and celebrations after a EF2 tornado destroyed their school last year.

One thing they’re not going to miss out on though is one of highlights of High School, the prom!

The Carolina Panthers football team reached out to the school to make it happen by donating everything from the dance floor tonthe D.J., the smiles however, were all there own.

Wednesday evening, students were able to dress up, and dance the night away at the Carolina Motor Sports Park in Kershaw. These students now have new, and much happier memories that will last a lifetime.