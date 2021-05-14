Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reacts to death of mentally ill inmate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Congressman, and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is reacting to the death of Jamal Sutherland who officials say suffered from schizophrenia and a bipolar disorder died after authorities say he was tased six times while in custody at the Charleston County Jail January 5, 2021. According to officials, Sutherland was in custody overnight as the result of a a fight they say he was involved in at the mental health facility where he was being treated.

In the video you can hear Sutherland as deputies attempt to escort him from his cell to the courtroom, at which time authorities say he became ‘delusional’ and ‘agitated’ and deputies ultimately removed him by force.

While Sutherland’s family asked for the video to be released, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn says it was too disturbing for him to watch in it’s entirety. In a statement released Friday evening, Clyburn says quote,